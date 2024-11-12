France pushes for new climate finance target

Identifying a new climate finance target will be a key focus at this year’s COP discussions, with France pledging to play a central role in shaping this ambitious goal.

France’s Minister for the Economy Finance and Industry, Antoine Armand emphasizes the importance of setting a target that is both bold and achievable, building on the progress made in meeting the $100 billion annual climate finance goal.

He adds this target was set under the Paris Agreement to help developing countries combat climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

Armand highlighted that maintaining momentum in securing climate finance will require continued efforts to reform the international financial system, secure contributions from more countries, and ramp up private sector investment.

He stresses that without significant private financing, the scale of investment needed to tackle climate change would be impossible to reach.

Armand adds France is fully committed to these discussions and will continue working to ensure that the new climate finance target is both ambitious and realistic.

In 2023, France provided $17.2 billion in climate finance to developing nations, including $ 6.8 billion dedicated to climate change adaptation.