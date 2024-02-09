Four arrested in meth interception

Four people are in police custody following an early morning interception by the Fiji Police Force’s Nabua Quick Response Team.

According to police, they discovered white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Divisional Police Commander South, SSP Wate Vocevoce says the four were stopped at a roadblock in Vatuwaqa, Suva where the driver allegedly failed to produce his driver’s license and drove off.

Article continues after advertisement

SSP Vocevoce says the suspect’s vehicle was involved in an accident along Brown Street, Suva.

He says the team from Nabua searched the vehicle and found several small plastics containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The four who were arrested include the driver who works in Nadi, a 27-year old woman from Sabeto, and a 25-year old man and 26-year-old woman both from Suvavou.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis as the investigations continue.

The suspects remain in custody at the Totogo Police Station.