Former SODELPA members withdraw case

Two former Social Democratic Liberal Party members have withdrawn their civil case against the party.

Ilaitia Bavadra and Taitusi Kata through their lawyer informed the Lautoka High Court of the matter.

The pair withdrew their application against Speaker of the House Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, SOLDEPA, Ro Teimumu Kepa, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and George Shiu Raj.

The withdrawal was based on the recent appointment of a Coalition Government.

Bavadra and Kata have also been ordered to pay $2,000 in costs.