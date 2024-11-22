Former MPs constitutional redress application struck out

Former FijiFirst Member of Parliament Vijendra Prakash [File Photo]

The Suva High Court has struck out former FijiFirst Member of Parliament Vijendra Prakash’s constitutional redress application, ordering him to pay $2,000 to the Attorney General’s Office.

Prakash had sought redress, claiming that his right to a fair trial, guaranteed under Section 15 of the 2013 Constitution, was violated.

He named the Chief Registrar as the 1st Respondent, the Attorney General as the 2nd Respondent, and the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption as an Interested Party in the application.

Article continues after advertisement

The appellant also argued that his rights were breached by Justice Thushara Kumarage’s October 2022 ruling, which made his right to call evidence during the trial in FICAC vs. Vijendra Prakash conditional upon waiving his right to remain silent.

In his ruling, Justice Pita Bulamainavalu struck out the constitutional redress application for abuse of process, stating that adequate alternative remedies existed under Section 44(4) of the Constitution and Order 18 Rule 18 of the High Court Rules 1988.

The case stemmed from charges of providing false information to a public servant and obtaining a financial advantage of $33,679.

In February 2023, Prakash was convicted in the High Court and sentenced to 36 months in prison, with 28 months to be served in prison and the remaining eight months suspended for five years.

Prakash appealed to the Court of Appeal and earlier this year Justice Isikeli Mataitoga dismissed his application.