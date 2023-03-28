Former AG’s interview suspended, investigation continues

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was questioned at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Suva again today.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations Acting ACP Sakeo Raikaci confirms the former AG was questioned in the morning and the interview has been suspended.

The Acting ACP says Sayed-Khaiyum has been released as the investigations continue.

The former AG was questioned with regards to a report lodged by the Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa last month.

This is in relation to various allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents.