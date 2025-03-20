Food system faces critical challenges

[File Photo]

Fiji’s food system is at a critical crossroads, with agricultural policies balancing the need to boost exports and ensure local families have enough to eat.

Dr. Ee Von Doh, leading a recent study, revealed at the National Forum on Healthy Diet that this conflict is hindering our ability to improve nutrition and access to healthy food for Fijians.

Dr Von Doh says there’s a push to grow more crops for export to earn money, but also to grow more food at home for better nutrition.

However, she highlighted a key issue of the absence of clear coordination between these two goals, coupled with the major role that imports play in the country’s food system.

“We all know Fiji imports a lot of the vegetables that you are consuming locally, so we need more coordinated efforts so that we don’t just produce for export, but we also have to make sure that we produce enough for local consumption.”

Dr. Von Doh highlights important policy tools like fiscal incentives and institutional procurement programs are underused.

“The major thing we found is the underuse of policy tools, like fiscal incentives, like institutional procurement programs, or social welfare programs. I think these policy tools are underutilized, and it should be better used and used more frequently to improve access to healthy foods among the population.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica calls for greater collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and community organizations to support local farmers and enhance vegetable production, ultimately improving Fiji’s food systems and public health outcomes.

Kamikamica also notes that the shift in dietary habits, with many Fijians opting for processed foods due to their affordability and availability, has led to a rise in diet-related illnesses.

“We need to work together across sectors to develop actionable solutions that address the challenges we have identified. I urge you to engage in robust discussions, to share your experience, and contribute to policy briefs that will make a tangible difference.”

Kamikamica says the goal is to shift from subsistence to commercial agriculture, supplying domestic markets with more fresh produce.

