FNU sends senior staff on leave

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Lyn Karstadt and Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Lisa Harrison [Source: FNU]

The Fiji National University Council has requested the Vice-Chancellor, Lyn Karstadt and Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Lisa Harrison to go on leave with full pay and benefits.

This is to allow for an internal investigation to take place as the FNU Council has received allegations that are serious in nature against the Vice-Chancellor and the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Learning and Teaching and Business Manager – Office of the VC.

According to the University, they will await the outcome of the investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

The institution says that in the meantime, the Council will work closely with the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, and her leadership team to drive the University forward in meeting its strategic objectives.

This includes initiatives for further financial sustainability and encouraging external reviews for quality assurance purposes.