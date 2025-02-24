FNPF explores affordable housing solutions

The Fiji National Provident Fund is actively exploring opportunities to develop affordable housing for its members.

They intend to address the significant challenge of escalating property and land prices in the country.

Chief Investment Officer Naibuka Saune highlighted this during a recent FNPF member forum while acknowledging the challenges many members face in accessing affordable homes.

“The fund is actually exploring an opportunity for development as you’ve recently seen in the presentation by the CEO with regards to the recent acquisition we’ve done with Fletcher Higgins, which is also a developer and builder. So these that we are having are not only the FNPF on a standalone, but we’re looking at some of the developing agencies, including the ADBs and all, to explore opportunities on how we can also provide affordable homes.”

Saune acknowledges the pressing need for affordable housing.

“That’s a serious issue, a problem that we currently face, but we rest assured that we are looking into ways and opportunities to explore this further.”

The FNPF’s recent investment includes the acquisition of the shares in Future Farms trading as Rooter Chicken and Fletcher Higgins of Fletcher Construction.