Floodwaters recede in Labasa

Floodwaters in the Northern Division have receded in most areas this morning.

This as Tropical Cyclone Rae continues to move further away from the region.

However, water disruptions are affecting several communities around Labasa, including Naodamu and Vunimoli.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to boil all drinking water before consumption and to avoid drinking directly from the tap.

Meanwhile, some communities have begun clean-up efforts, clearing fallen leaves and debris left in the wake of TC Rae.

