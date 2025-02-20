Flood and rain alerts remain in force

[File Photo]

A flash flood alert remains in force for small streams and low-lying, flood-prone areas in the interior and eastern half of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

This is due to a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain that remains slow-moving over the northwestern and northern parts of Fiji. It is expected to gradually drift north.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, a heavy rain alert also remains in force for the interior and eastern half of Viti Levu.

Occasional rain, heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast; however, rain is expected to ease to showers from tomorrow.

