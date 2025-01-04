Flash flood alert in force

A flash flood alert is now in force for all low-lying, flood-prone areas and small streams across Fiji as heavy rainfall continues to impact the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says an active trough of low pressure, accompanied by heavy clouds and rain, is currently affecting the northern, western, and the eastern parts.

This system is expected to gradually spread to other parts of the country by tonight.

The weather office states that heavy rainfall is likely to cause flash flooding in affected areas, with particular concern for flooding in drainage systems, small streams, low-water bridges, and areas prone to Irish crossings.

The Fiji Meteorological Office is urging residents in these areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to stay safe.