Fix the roads, says Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has criticized the deteriorating state of the country’s road infrastructure, claiming it poses safety risks, hinders economic growth, and limits access to essential services.

He cites potholes, erosion, and poor maintenance as contributing factors, impacting both urban and rural areas.

Seruiratu argues that poor planning, weak project management, and a lack of long-term maintenance strategy within the Fiji Roads Authority are to blame.

He also points to concerns about substandard work and the use of cheap materials by contractors.

He is calling for stricter oversight, better resource allocation, and accountability to improve road quality and prevent further decline, which he warns will exacerbate social and economic disparities.

The Minister for Public Works has yet to respond to these concerns.

