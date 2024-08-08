Five-year plan for FCS

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service is working on a robust reform plan aimed at transforming the structure and operation of its facilities within the next five years.

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga says the initiative will address critical challenges relating to leadership, and staffing, while also align corrections procedures with the budgetary allocations.

The reforms also include staff training, safety, and rehabilitation centers for inmates.

Turaga says that a transitional team consisting of experienced former Fiji correctional officers has been established to guide the reforms.

“The mandate includes developing a detailed reform agenda and a proposed staff establishment, which will be submitted to the Minister of Finance for consideration. At the end of the transition period, a new management team will take over to drive improvement with the Fiji Correctional Service over the next five years.”



Turaga adds that one of the major initiatives being proposed is to convert the Rakiraki Temporary Correctional Centre into a permanent rehabilitation center.

He says this will enable the temporary deployment of inmates during the cane-cutting season in places of high demand for resources.

“This conversion focuses on the implementation of comprehensive farming programs designed to provide inmates with the relevant skills and facilities they need to integrate into society.”

Independent Member of Parliament, Ketan Lal, acknowledges the government’s efforts in introducing news policies within the Fiji Correction Service.

He says that this initiative will play a crucial role in ensuring the upholding of the fundamental rights and dignity of all individuals, both within and outside of the prison system.