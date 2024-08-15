Five men escape serious injury in head-on truck collision

Five men escaped serious injury in an accident involving two trucks on Queens Road near Emuri in Sigatoka yesterday afternoon.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana, the suspect was driving towards Sigatoka when he lost control of his vehicle.

He says as a result, his truck veered onto the opposite lane and collided head-on with another truck driven by a 44-year-old man.

The 44-year-old man was traveling with three other passengers.

Both drivers were transferred to the Lautoka Hospital, where they remain admitted.

SSP Divuana says the three passengers were treated and discharged from the Sigatoka Hospital yesterday.

He stated that investigations are ongoing and expressed relief that no fatalities occurred in the accident.