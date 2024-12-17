Five in total discharged, two stable

Five of seven patients who were rushed to the hospital over the weekend after consuming Pina Colada at Warwick Resort have now been discharged.

This has been confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka.

An Australian woman was the first to be discharged yesterday morning, following which another two were cleared by afternoon, and another two had been given the clearance last night.

The Tourism Minister says the two who remain admitted at Aspen Lautoka Hospital are in stable conditions and are receiving the best care needed.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues to ascertain what transpired.

During a press briefing yesterday, Gavoka had stated the incident is an isolated one.

He assured that the hotel management is concerned for the welfare of their guests and is fully cooperating with authorities.