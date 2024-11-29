Five arrested following drug raid

Five men aged between 20 and 30 have been arrested in a recent drug raid conducted by a team of police officers.

Police Chief of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says divisional surge operations are being supported through additional manpower from specialized Units such as the Police Mobile Force, Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Police Dog Unit.

ACP Driu says disrupting the supply market remains a priority through farm raids, mop up exercises and targeting distributors.

He adds the sharing of information has also been instrumental in the success of raids conducted in the Northern Division, as community support grows for the war on drugs.

ACP Driu says items believed to have been stolen were also seized during the operations.