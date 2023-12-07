FIU Director set to retire

Director of the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit Razim Buksh is set to retire.

Buksh has worked for the Reserve Bank of Fiji for the past 36 years in various executive and senior positions and was appointed the Director of Fiji’s Financial Intelligence Unit in January 2006.

Over the past three decades, Buksh has demonstrated his leadership skills, leading efforts to combat financial crimes and strengthen the confidence and integrity of Fiji’s financial systems.

Article continues after advertisement

His ambitious approach has been instrumental in positioning Fiji as a respected player on the international stage in the fight against money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes.

Buksh was a member of the National Anti-Money Laundering Council and served as chairperson and member of several national and international working groups and committees.

His contract will officially end on December 31st.

The Governor of RBF and the National AML Council will manage the appointment of the new director.

As part of FIU’s executive succession plan, FIU Manager Policy Caroline Pickering and FIU Manager Intelligence Esther Sue will act as directors of FIU from January 2024 until the substantive appointment is announced.