Home ablaze in Bulileka

Firefighters in Labasa are currently trying to put out a fire at a home in Lowcost, Bulileka before spreading to other houses.

A man believed to be living in the house alone was seen running out of the house by neighbor when the house was on fire.

The neighbors heard a loud explosion with smoke coming out of the house and called the fire department for assistance.

Police and EFL team are also present at the scene.



Residence engulfed in flames at Bulileka