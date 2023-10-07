Fire displaces 60 students on eve of anniversary

Sixty students have been displaced by a fire at Queen Victoria School yesterday afternoon.

The National Fire Authority says a call was received at their Korovou Station around 4.17pm yesterday about a fire engulfing the Verata House senior dormitory.

Their team arrived at the scene at 4.42pm yesterday afternoon and managed to put the blaze out by 5.09.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds there are no fatalities or injuries.

NFA says there’s no indication just yet about what may have caused the fire as an investigation will commence soon.

What’s more devastating is the school is to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

We are trying to get updates from the Education Ministry.