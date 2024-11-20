Findings into tourist's death 'shocking and unacceptable', says Nand

Opposition parliamentarian Joseph Nitya Nand says findings from an investigation into the death of a Japanese tourist at a Sigatoka resort are “shocking and unacceptable.”

He was referring to the death of a 50-year-old Japanese national who encountered issues while snorkeling in waters off the resort earlier this month.

Nand said, “it is scandalous to discover the glaring lack of critical welfare and duty of care at the resort.”

He also said the public generally believes that resorts adhere to safety standards, but the Occupational Health and Safety findings “are deeply disturbing and raise serious concerns about the ability of other resorts to ensure the safety and well-being of their guests.”

“Immediate strategic actions are necessary”

The Opposition MP said the incident also highlights a significant failure by the authorities responsible for monitoring OHS compliance in resorts.

“It appears that there has been a severe lapse in regular inspections and enforcement.”

“Urgent questions need to be addressed: When was the last inspection conducted? How frequently are these checks performed? What actions are taken against non-compliant service providers, and how are they supported to meet these standards?”

“While I commend Minister Singh for initiating a swift investigation, I am more concerned with the measures that will be implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future.”