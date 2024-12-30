Final round of Employment Act review

The Ministry of Employment has announced that the final round of consultations on the review of the Employment Act will take place next month.

This will be done before the proposed changes are tabled in Parliament.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh explained that the review has been in progress for over a year, with input from the Employment Relations Advisory Board.

Article continues after advertisement



Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh [File Photo]

He states that sufficient time has been given for public consultations to ensure that a wide range of views and ideas are considered.

“We have advertised in the newspapers that we will be conducting public consultations from the 7th to the 17th of January all over the country. So yes this will be the final journey towards public consultations in terms of reviewing our labour laws and then taking the same to the cabinet and parliament in March session.”

Singh said that the consultation process was thorough with public forums where stakeholders including employers and workers’ representatives can directly present their views to officials.

This approach aims to encourage broad participation from all affected parties.

The review process has been ongoing for the past decade, involving discussions with both employers and workers’ representatives.

The current labour laws, which were enacted in 2007 are now being revisited to address the challenges that have arisen since their introduction.

Singh said that the review’s goal was to update the Employment Act to reflect current realities, ensuring the legislation provides adequate protection for all stakeholders and remains relevant to today’s labor market.