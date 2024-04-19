Fiji's Vision for Cleaner Aviation Takes Flight

[Source: Fiji Airports]

Fiji led the adoption of new International Civil Aviation Organization Global Framework for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, lower carbon aviation fuels and other aviation cleaner energies.

This was highlighted by the Minster for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka in parliament.

Gavoka says a collective vision for the clean energy transition, harmonised regulatory foundations, supporting initiatives, and improved access to financing so that no country is left behind.

The aviation minister highlights that carbon dioxide is the primary contributor to aircraft emissions, accounting for around 70 percent of the exhaust.

Over 100 States, along with industry and civil society, set a goal for aviation fuel in 2030 to be 5% less carbon-intensive through ICAO’s new SAF framework.

This presents a significant opportunity for Fiji, particularly concerning ethanol feedstock, given Fiji’s conducive environment for sugarcane and cassava production.

Gavoka stated that ADB is funding a feasibility study for Fiji Airways and Fiji Sugar Corporation for the production of ethanol from sugarcane and cassava which will be a key institution in developing SAF.