FijiFirst faces bleak future

The fate of FijiFirst hangs in the air as it has no office bearers.

Several members including two key figures in former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and founding member Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum resigned last week and the resignation letters were handed to the Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa yesterday.

Late last month, the Registrar of Political Parties had issued a notice to FijiFirst to amend its constitution by 28th of this month or face deregistration as the party constitution did not have guidelines on how to resolve internal disputes.

The Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa

Opposition Member of Parliament and FijiFirst Member Mosese Bulitavu had written to Registrar of Political Parties alleging that FijiFirst had breached its constitution by not allowing its parliamentary Leader of Opposition to participate in the leadership committee meetings.



Opposition Member of Parliament and FijiFirst Member Mosese Bulitavu

Section 12 (2) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013 Act states that the Registrar may, by Notice in writing, require a political party to amend its name, constitution or rules to comply with the Act.

Following the resignation of some of the FijiFirst members yesterday, Mataiciwa maintains that the notice issued to the party on May 30 giving the party until 4pm on 28th June to amend its Constitution still stands and failure to comply with this notice will result in the party being deregistered as per section 12(4) of the Act.