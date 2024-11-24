Fijians urged to unite in the fight against GBV

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling Fijians to take a stand against gender-based violence as tomorrow marks the beginning of 16 Days of Activism campaign.

Rabuka who is also Acting Minister for Women, and Children emphasized the urgency of tackling one of Fiji’s most pressing social issues.

Rabuka says gender-based violence affects every community and it is an issue that demands collective action not just during these 16 days, but every day of the year.

He says this year’s campaign theme, “From Prevention to Justice: Ending Violence and Impunity against Women and Girls in All Spaces,” highlights the need for both proactive measures and accountability.

“It reminds us that prevention must go hand in hand with justice, creating a Fiji where women and girls are safe everywhere, and justice is a reality, not just a promise.”

Rabuka also stresses on the importance of prevention, justice, and societal change in creating a safer Fiji.

“Let us show them through our actions that respect, fairness, and compassion are the pillars of a strong family and a strong nation. To those who have suffered violence, know that your government hears you, stands with you, and is committed to ensuring that support is available for you.”

Rabuka says that preventing violence requires more than policies and programs.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, observed globally, will serve as a platform to amplify efforts and raise awareness.