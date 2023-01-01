Fijians urged to trust each other

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says by working together Fijians can find solutions, if they are willing to have trust and faith in each other.

In his New Year’s message to Fijians, Rabuka says we must continue to have hope that 2023 will be a year of revival, awakening and a renewed spirit.

Rabuka says we as a nation must stay positive despite the challenges that we will face this year.

“The uncertainty that we are experiencing in the geo-political environment cannot be swept under the carpet. At home front we have our own socio-economic challenges and deep rooted mistrust among our different communities. Some of these events are beyond our control. And there continues to be uncertainty. We must all commit ourselves in working together to address these enormous challenges.”

While stressing on the importance of unity, Rabuka says it can be achieved by the harmonious coming together of our diverse communities with their different origins, cultures, and languages.

“I believe we are making progress in this but we have not completely overcome the separateness imposed on us, the suspicions and tensions that have weighed us down.”

The Prime Minister says history has placed everyone together and it is for us to create another history of friendship, shared purpose, and shared dreams.