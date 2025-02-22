Fijians taking a stand against violence

The Secretariat of the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls has commended the growing shift in attitudes, as more people are standing up, speaking out, and taking action against violence.

It states that this is the Fiji we need to build.

It says too often, people turn away, unsure of what to do.

However, the Secretariat notes a significant change, with more individuals demonstrating the courage to act.

It highlights that these moments of bravery reflect a collective concern and care for one another, reinforcing the need to do better as a society.

The Secretariat urges people not to look away when they witness violence but instead to intervene safely, speak up, and support those in need—while always ensuring that no further harm is caused to the survivor and that their choices, dignity, and confidentiality are respected.

It further stresses that preventing violence is a shared responsibility, requiring collective effort, as no single person or organization can tackle it alone.

