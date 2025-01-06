Fijian labor market eases as departures decline

The Fijian labor market continues to show signs of easing tightness.

Departures of resident citizens for employment, education, or emigration have declined significantly by 39.4 percent to 11,100 as of November, moderating the depletion of the local workforce.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji in its December 2024 Economic Review states that this trend is reflected in the Fiji National Provident Fund’s data, which shows a 12.7 percent increase in total wages paid in the year to October, likely driven by higher wages implemented to retain skilled workers.

Article continues after advertisement

Consumption activity remains robust, fueled by higher disposable incomes, increased personal remittances, and strong tourist demand.