FEO Results App faces issues

The Fijian Elections Office is re-verifying the results as some candidates had received disproportionate amount of votes to their credit.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says candidate number 308 which is People’s Alliance Peceli Vosanibola has received 15, 000 votes but infact has 63 votes in the Results Management system.

Saneem says they have taken down the App and would like to start again with the running of the App.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds for now what they will be doing is every time they push data on the App, they will be pushing the provisional results print out from the Result Management System on their Facebook page.

“You will have two sets of data to verify from. Because we don’t want the App if similar thing that has happened now is bound to happen or will happen again. We want to have that back-up for you there to verify with our publication on our facebook page.”

Saneem says he will give more details on the matter soon.

Stay with us.