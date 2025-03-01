Fijian economy on track

[Photo: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Hon. Manoa Kamikamica cutting ceremonial ribbon at grand opening of Family Choice Supermarket & Café in Walu Bay]

The Fijian economy is on a path of recovery and transformation, with new businesses, government initiatives, and strategic investments driving growth.

The combination of local business growth and government support ensures a promising outlook for both the economy and the people.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, who stated that the past few years have been challenging.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Hon. Manoa Kamikamica

He adds that they are determined to achieve their vision of creating a business-friendly environment, increasing investor confidence, and fostering innovation.

“Through strategic policies, we are creating a more dynamic private sector, one that fosters entrepreneurship, supports micro, small, and medium enterprises, and ensures that every Fijian has the opportunity to succeed.”



Kamikamica adds that the government is focusing on expanding key industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, information technology, and renewable energy, which will play a critical role in driving sustainable economic growth.

He encourages local businesses to venture into new markets and embraces innovation as a key part of this strategy.



