Fijian diaspora explores investment opportunities

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

The Fijian diaspora is showing increasing interest in investing in Fiji’s businesses through a trade mission visiting Australia.

This initiative presents a valuable opportunity to strengthen economic ties and encourage investment across various sectors of the economy.

With the support of this trade mission, there is potential for greater collaboration, knowledge transfer, and business expansion, fostering sustainable growth and development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says the involvement of the Fijian diaspora could introduce new ideas and innovations, benefiting both the local market and Fijian entrepreneurs globally.

“As a government, we are pro-investment, pro-private sector, and pro-employment, of course. And so, any investor that wants to come to Fiji wants to work with the government, work with the people of Fiji, and try to create employment opportunities.”

He adds that in the coming months, delegations from other countries will also be visiting, and discussions will be held to make deals.

Vuvale Outsourcing Co-founder, Miles Blok, says that they are working towards collaborating with the Fijian government, retailers, and finance companies to drive growth and create new business opportunities.

“One of the things that really encouraged us to expand in Fiji a few years ago was the stability that we’ve experienced here. During COVID, we were able to continue operating with very little interruption, even though we knew that Fiji was one of the places hit hardest by COVID.”

He adds that there is a lot of confidence in investing and expanding in Fiji, which also allows foreign investors to share their successes.

