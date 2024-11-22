Fiji to host regional hash event

[Source: Interhash Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji will host the Asia-Pacific Regional Hash in September 2027.

This follows the success of the 2018 InterHash, which attracted close to 2000 participants and raised over $130, 000 for charity, given to the Nadi hospital.

Event director, Dr. Ram Raju reveals that it contributed around $7 million to the Fijian economy, as participants extended their stay to explore the country.

“We expect a similar sort of revenue to Fiji with this event and apart from that it is adding value to all other side events.”

Dr Raju says given the rise in drug cases nationwide, the upcoming event aims to raise awareness about a drug-free Fiji.

It will also emphasize the importance of health and exercise in combating NCDs while promoting Fiji as a top tourist destination.

Registrations for the 2027 event are expected to open by mid-December, with local communities encouraged to participate.