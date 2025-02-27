Fiji strengthens diplomatic ties with Cuba

Fiji Government

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthen the diplomatic and development cooperation in mutual priorities with Cuba.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Filipo Tarakinikini met with Cuban Deputy Minister for Foreign Relations, Elio Rodriguez Perdomo.

During the meeting the two countries reaffirmed bilateral cooperation and shared commitment to peace in line with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s “Oceans of Peace” concept for the Pacific and with respect for international law and the UN Charter.

Ambassador Tarakinikini, as Fiji’s non-resident Ambassador to Cuba, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

Fiji and Cuba established diplomatic relations in 2002, and in 2019 Cuba opened its embassy in Fiji.

Over the years, Cuba has played a significant role in medical cooperation amongst others, sending medical professionals to Fiji and offering scholarships for Fijian students to pursue medical studies in Cuba.

As of 2025, three Fijian students are left to complete their studies.

