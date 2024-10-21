Fiji still grappling with COVID-19 after effects

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport/ Facebook]

Fiji, along with other Small Island Developing countries, continues to grapple with the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated by climate change, natural disasters, and biodiversity loss, says Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Speaking at the 13th Assembly and Global Green Growth Institute Week in Seoul, South Korea, Ro Filipe emphasized the urgent need for innovative climate finance solutions to support the country’s investments in climate-resilient infrastructure.

Ro Filipe also highlighted Fiji’s ongoing collaboration with GGGI, particularly in renewable energy-based rural electrification projects.

Article continues after advertisement

He expressed support for GGGI’s plan to scale up its regional presence in the South Pacific and called for COP29 to prioritize establishing a Loss and Damage Fund to support Pacific nations in addressing climate-related impacts.

He emphasized that climate finance is critical for Fiji’s survival, urging parties to agree on transparent and grant-based funding solutions during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In the main plenary session, the Minister stressed Fiji’s vulnerability to climate change impacts and advocated for inclusive climate finance mechanisms.

He urged GGGI State Members to strengthen collective efforts to mobilize finance for transformational changes that benefit grassroots communities, especially in SIDS like Fiji.

Tuisawau was part of the assembly following an invitation from the Director General of GGGI, Frank Rijsberman.