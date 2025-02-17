Fiji seeks private capital for infrastructure projects

[Source: Ministry of Trade]

Fiji is shifting focus towards mobilizing private capital for high-impact infrastructure projects, leveraging debt financing, equity, and insurance tools.

This strategic move was highlighted during the recent high-level dialogue on Fiji’s infrastructure and sustainability under the Trilateral Infrastructure Partnership (TIP).

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali states the shared goals of resilience, connectivity, and sustainable growth, noting that several key infrastructure projects in Fiji could benefit from private capital.

These include modernizing ports, enhancing digital connectivity, and improving infrastructure for outer islands.

The TIP, which unites the U.S., Japan, and Australia, reaffirmed its commitment to Fiji’s development by expanding its focus to sectors like telecommunications, water infrastructure, and maritime systems.

Ali outlined actionable steps to drive these projects forward, including forming partnerships with skilled private-sector entities and strengthening ties with TIP agencies.