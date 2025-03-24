Fiji records 262 earthquakes last month

[Source: Supplied]

A total of 262 earthquakes were recorded in the country last month.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources Department says the minimum magnitude was 1.7 while the maximum was around 5.5 magnitude.

It says that a high concentration of shallow earthquake activity was recorded in the northern region, particularly around Vanua Levu, extending from northern Yasawas to Cikobia Island along the Fiji Fracture Zone.

It adds that scattered minor and shallow earthquake activity occurred in and around Viti Levu, which accommodates stress on shallow, crustal faults.

The Seismology Unit further says deep earthquake events (300-600 km depth) were concentrated to the east of Fiji, particularly under the Lau Basin.

This is indicative of subduction-related activity due to the Pacific Plate moving under the Indo-Australian Plate.

The most seismically active areas are in the north due to the active fracture zone, which is expected and normal for this region.

