Fiji recognizes potential of youth: Ratu Wiliame

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the welfare of Fijian youths is one of Government’s top priorities.

Ratu Wiliame says the government is focused on ensuring that young Fijians are treated fairly regardless of ethnicity, social background, and status in the community, culture or religious beliefs.

He was speaking at the Commonwealth Leaders Event on the margins of the Coronation of King Charles III in London on Saturday.

The President says Fiji has a predominantly young population.

70% of the population are below the age of 40 years and 32% below the age of 15 to 35years.

Ratu Wiliame highlighted that in the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Leaders declared 2023 as a year dedicated to youth-led action for sustainable and inclusive development.

He stated that at CHOGM 2022, Leaders pledged their continued commitment to mainstreaming youth priorities into national development policies and plans, especially in the post-COVID 19 recovery context.