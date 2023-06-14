Fiji reaffirms commitment at UN Conference

[Source: 350 Pacific/ Facebook]

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to the Port Vila Call for a Just Transition to Fossil Fuel-Free Pacific.

The commitment was made in a statement during a side event at the UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany expressing Fiji’s support for the call for the negotiation of a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Genevieve Jiva, from the Government of Fiji says the time for bold, ambitious and transformative measures is now.

Jiva says Fiji is joining its Pacific neighbours in calling for the development of a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, to ensure we meet the goals established under the Paris Agreement.

She emphasized the need for greater international cooperation to phase out fossil fuels, which are by far the primary causes of climate change.

Jiva says as one of the nation’s least responsible for this crisis, Fiji is experiencing devastating loss and damage from rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

350.org Pacific Managing Director, Joseph Sikulu, has welcomed Fiji’s support of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty and the call for an urgent phase out of fossil fuels globally.