Fiji ready to welcome Kiribati President

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau is on a state visit to Fiji from today until Thursday.

In the spirit of Pacific Vuvale, Fiji will be officially welcoming the President tomorrow.

In recognition of the importance of the longstanding relationship between Fiji and Kiribati, full state protocols will be accorded to President Maamau throughout his stay here.

In Fiji, Maamau has a range of key engagements scheduled during including a traditional ceremony of welcome, followed by a meeting with President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

His visit will continue with a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka.

The two leaders will have the opportunity to discuss a range of cooperation opportunities and will be an avenue to exchange views on how best the Pacific region can work closely to aptly navigate through emerging global challenges that have implications on national priorities.

The visit resonates with the friendship and cooperation established with Rabuka’s visit to Tarawa, Kiribati, in 2023 that reinvigorated the unity and solidarity of the Pacific Islands Forum family.