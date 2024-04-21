Fiji Police Force deploy personnel to assist in the Solomon Islands election

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force, alongside the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Australian Federal Police, actively supports regional efforts for the safe conduct of the Solomon Islands elections.

20 police officers including a specialist tactical team from the Police Mobile Force demonstrate a strong commitment to regional law enforcement and capability development in the Pacific.

Police say the collaboration among these entities highlights the significance of regional cooperation in ensuring the security and integrity of elections.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

By partnering with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and other regional stakeholders, such as Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, Fiji reinforces its dedication to promoting stability and security in the Pacific region.

This deployment aligns with broader regional policing efforts facilitated by the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation.

Through this collaborative framework, countries like Fiji contribute to collective security by sharing resources, capabilities, and operational engagement to address common challenges and promote peace and prosperity in the Pacific.