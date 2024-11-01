Fiji Link passengers stuck at Nausori Airport

[File Photo]

Passengers of Fiji Link bound for Labasa today have told FBC News they have been stuck at the Nausori Airport since this morning.

Passengers claim they have not been properly informed of the cause of the delay.

FBC News understands that this trip was important for some, as they had planned to spend Diwali with their family in the Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

We are yet to establish if the flights from Labasa to Nausori are also being affected.

According to information provided to us, approximately 200 passengers have been affected by this delay.

Questions have been sent to the national airline for an official explanation for the situation, including any relevant updates regarding the cause of the delay and expected timing.