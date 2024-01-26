Fiji launches innovative mangrove restoration project

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is collaborating with other government agencies under the International Tropical Timber Organization.

This is to launch a project focused on the community-based restoration of cyclone-affected vulnerable mangrove forests.

The project, funded by the Japanese Government, will be implemented in six coastal communities in the Rewa Delta.

Women’s groups in these communities will play a lead role in activities such as cultivating quality seedlings of indigenous mangroves, establishing energy forests, and providing fuel-saving cook stoves to reduce dependence on mangrove resources.



The initiative aims to empower women economically and promote a gendered approach in climate change and disaster risk reduction initiatives within the communities.

The project also addresses the ban on the harvesting and sale of mangrove firewood, encouraging alternative livelihoods through sustainable income-generating activities.

The validation team visited six villages, including Narocake and Muana-i-ra villages in Rewa Province, and Natila village, Waicoka village, Naivakacau, and Nasilai villages in the Province of Tailevu.

The team consists of representatives from various government ministries coordinated by the Ministry of Forestry.