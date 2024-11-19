Fiji launches initiative to transform ageing coconut trees

A pioneering initiative to transform ageing coconut trees into valuable engineered wood products has launched in Fiji.

The initiative promises sustainable development for the Northern Division.

Traditionally, “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” has applied to manufactured goods, but now researchers are extending this philosophy to senile coconut trees, which are over 60 years old and have experienced declining nut production.

These trees often stand idle, posing a risk as breeding grounds for pests like the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle.

A workshop was held in Savusavu recently aimed to address these issues by repurposing senile coconut stems into engineered wood products.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima expressed gratitude for the developmental focus on the Division.

Engineered Wood Products have the potential to drive economic growth and create a unique market, as over 50 per cent of the country’s plywood is imported.

Rainima says there will be numerous advantages when new resources, like aged coconut palms, can be utilised in high-value wood products.



He says the agricultural communities will also manage to eliminate a considerable amount of unproductive old coconut palms and, with the proceeds from the sale of the logs, they can replenish their land with new palms or other useful food crops

With the successful trials at Long Investment Limited, the project’s team is optimistic about future developments that could position the Northern Division as a hub for sustainable timber products, further reducing reliance on imported wood products and providing a unique opportunity for economic growth in the region.