Fiji committed to peace and multilateralism: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says our Blue Pacific is at the centre of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Rabuka says at this time of international uncertainty, Fiji remains steadfast in its commitment to peace and multilateralism.

The Prime Minister stresses that the recently launched Foreign Policy White Paper sets out how Fiji will meet the complex foreign policy landscape and its challenges.

Rabuka says the White Paper outlines Government’s foreign policy initiatives, including the ‘Ocean of Peace’ which is the single most significant contribution that Fiji can make to peace and security in our region and the wider community of nations.

“The Foreign Policy White Paper sits alongside our National Development Plan and the National Security and Defence Review as the foundation of the Coalition Government’s blueprint to advance our strategic and economic interests and strengthen social cohesion.”

Rabuka stresses that the White Paper reaffirms the centrality of the Pacific region in Fiji’s foreign policy.

He adds it makes clear that in all its diplomatic initiatives, Fiji will put the Pacific family first.