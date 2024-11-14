Fiji Architects Association to host awards night

[Source: VA]

Recognizing the work of architects is beyond appreciating design, as it is a celebration of their contributions to cultural, social, environmental, and economic progress.

This is according to the General Secretary of the Fiji Association of Architects, Setoki Tuiteci, who says that the association will be hosting an awards night to honour architects’ achievements.

Tuiteci explained that the event, which was last held in 2016, had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges faced by the association.

Article continues after advertisement

“The association has sort of not been getting together a lot. As the industry gets busier, people don’t have time to meet. Over the years, that’s happened. And then, COVID happened, and it just dragged on.”

Tuiteci says the event is not only a celebration of architects and their designs but also a chance to unite the entire industry—suppliers, builders, engineers, and other professionals who all play a part in the architectural process.

He also expressed gratitude to partners, particularly Apco Taubmans, for providing $20,000 in funding to help successfully organize the awards night.

The 2024 Fiji Architects Awards Night will take place on the 29th of this month, marking a long-awaited occasion to honour the contributions of architects to the built environment in Fiji.