Fiji announces COP 29 delegation

The main focus for Fiji at the Conference of Parties 29 next month will be on the escalating impacts of climate change, the effects this has on sustainable development and security, which is required to build lasting resilience.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad while speaking at the announcement of Fiji’s COP29 Delegation.

Prasad says that in less than three weeks, 55 members of the Fiji Delegation will be in Baku, Azerbaijan preparing for what will be a challenging two weeks of negotiations.

As Fiji’s head of delegation, Prasad says that their goal is to emerge from the negotiations with the priorities intact, and the ability to tackle the challenges faced here in Fiji enhanced.

“The Pacific Island countries have set out a firm vision for the NCQG. The quantum must be evidence-based, consider both current and projected needs, and recognize the scale and urgency of the efforts required to both limit and address the impacts of climate change.”

Prasad says that the COP29 agenda is closely linked to the recent deliberations convened during the Forum Leaders Meeting in Tonga last month as well the dialogue in New York within this year’s session of the UN General Assembly.

The DPM highlights that Fiji has clear ambitions which is committed to tackling the loss and damage that is experienced by the people.

“The traditional demarcations between who provides and who receives is fiercely contested. Careful navigation of these issues continues to be required at the diplomatic level, but my firm view is that wherever politics prevent or distort progress, we must ensure we are oriented by the science and always be the first to call for pragmatism and appropriate comprise.

The DPM states that while COP29 is not a milestone COP by mandate but rather a foundational COP, which will set the basis for the means of implementation and the ambition that will define action over the coming decades.

Prasad also emphases that over 96 percent of the delegation has been externally funded to part take in COP 29 in Azerbaijan.