Fiji and Samoa unite to elevate regional aviation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The 3rd Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting will officially begin from today.

Civil Aviation Minister, Viliame Gavoka met with the Samoan delegation yesterday.

The discussions with Samoa focused on their recent completion of a regional terminal, aimed at boosting domestic tourism and improving connectivity.

Samoa is also exploring the acquisition of an ATR aircraft to enhance regional travel, particularly to neighbouring countries like Tonga.

With five airports currently operational, Samoa emphasized the importance of prioritizing airport infrastructure, supported by collaborations with the World Bank, including plans for a second runway.

Samoa’s commitment to regional collaboration and peer-to-peer learning underscores the shared vision of strengthening Pacific aviation and tourism, setting the stage for productive discussions at the upcoming regional meeting.

