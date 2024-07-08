Fiji and Kosovo to strengthen bilateral cooperation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka, has met with delegations from the Republic of Kosovo.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the key elements of the relationship and the opportunities that will strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The Kosovo government has conveyed its interest in establishing a Memorandum of Understanding with Fiji with a focus on consultations, dialogue, and policing.

The deal will enable strengthened bilateral cooperation in areas such as climate change, peacekeeping, diaspora engagement, diplomacy, education, and sports.

During the meeting, Kosovo’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kreshnik Ahmeti acknowledged the Prime Minister for the opportunity to consider the way forward for advancing relations between the two countries.

Ahmeti says his visit coincides with the commemoration of the 11 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.