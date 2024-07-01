Fiji and Indonesia strengthen ties in correctional services

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga met with Indonesia Ambassador Dupito Simamora to enhance the longstanding relationship between the two countries

The meeting also focused on areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Turaga and the Indonesia Ambassador engaged in discussions about collaborative efforts between the two countries in areas of correction services and training programs.

Both parties expressed their commitment to further strengthening the economic and strategic partnership between the two nations.

Turaga expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Indonesian community in Fiji, acknowledging their valuable efforts and positive impacts on various sectors.

The two also agreed to continue their dialogue and work towards concrete outcomes that benefit both nations.