Fiji and China to expand bilateral trade

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 31, 2024 7:24 am

As Fiji and China approach the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, both countries are planning to expand bilateral trade cooperation, with a focus on increasing Fiji’s exports to China.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian highlighted this while providing a briefing on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s recent visit to China.

Jian says they are also focusing on encouraging Chinese investment in Fiji’s tourism and export-oriented sectors.

He says this includes the development of agro-processing facilities, value-adding for niche products, and the cultivation of fisheries resources.

“China is willing to import more high-quality products from Fiji and support Chinese enterprises in investing and establishing businesses in Fiji. Prime Minister Rabuka expressed Fiji’s admiration for China’s tremendous development achievements and growing international influence under the leadership of President Xi, and said Fiji is willing to deepen cooperation with China to open up new, broad prospects for bilateral partnership.”

Jian says the two sides will expand exchange and cooperation in areas such as tourism, education, health, agriculture and marine resource development, capacity building, sports and cultural promotion.

The Ambassador says they will enhance cooperation in infrastructure and that Fiji acknowledges and appreciates China’s commitment in supporting the upgrading of road project in Vanua Levu.

Zian says the Chinese side will continue to provide scholarships and various training opportunities to the Fijian side in targeted capacity building, and provide support to Fiji in developing Chinese language teaching.

