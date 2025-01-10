FICAC receives 53 complaints

A total of fifty-three complaints were lodged with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in December 2024.

It says it’s Legal and Prosecution Department assessed the complaints and referred thirty-eight cases as non-corruption-related to the appropriate authorities, while fourteen complaints were identified as corruption-related and are now under investigation.

FICAC says it has initiated legal proceedings in four cases, involving five individuals, with charges including general dishonesty, abuse of office, and falsification of documents.

No cases were withdrawn from the courts during this period.

Meanwhile, FICAC’s International Anti-Corruption Day activities saw over 250 participants, including university students, FICAC officers, and stakeholders, highlighting the importance of collective action in combating corruption.

FICAC continues to encourage the public to report any corruption-related complaints through its toll-free number 1322, reinforcing the message of transparency, accountability, and integrity in the fight against corruption.